Armed robbery reported at Uni-Mart

Police are responding to reports of an armed robbery at about 8:15 p.m. at the Uni-Mart at 315 W. Aaron Drive in Ferguson Township.
According to Ferguson Township police Sgt. Ryan Hendrick, three black, male suspects entered the convenience store and fired a round of ammunition. They then fled on foot toward the Best Buy on North Atherton Street. It is unknown if they continued on foot, or got into a vehicle.
Hendrick said no one was injured.
Police ask people in the area to be vigilant and take safety precautions.
Ferguson and Patton Township police responded to the scene and are investigating the report and surrounding area.
Check back for updates.
Comments