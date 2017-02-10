A man raped his friend’s child over a 5-year period, police say

A Unionville man faces more than 150 charges related to child rape.
Gary Cain, 42, is charged with 13 counts of rape, 1 count of child rape, 18 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, 1 count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a child, 79 counts of unlawful contact with a minor, 1 count of criminal attempt of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, 13 counts of sexual assault, 1 count of indecent assault of a minor, 1 count of corruption of minors and 26 misdemeanor charges.
Cain was charged after police investigated allegations that he raped a child between the time she was 12 to 16 years old. He was a family friend, according to the Centre County District Attorney’s Office, and allegedly penetrated the child “on numerous occasions and in various locations throughout Centre County.”
He was unable to post $1,000,000 monetary bail set by Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker.
Cain was charged with statutory sexual assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors in 2000, according to court documents.
Comments