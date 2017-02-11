State College man charged after allegedly getting into fight, injuring EMT

A State College man was charged Saturday morning after allegedly getting into a fight with another man, and also injuring an EMT.
State College police said Victor Alfonso Santiago-Soto, 26, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.
He was arraigned Saturday and sent to the Centre County Correctional Facility, Sgt. Todd Scholton said.
According to a police report, Santiago-Soto was fighting with a another man about 2 a.m. outside of Bill Pickle’s Tap Room, at 106 S. Allen St.
While offers broke up the fight, Santiago-Soto allegedly kicked an EMT who was caring for the suspect.
Scholton said the EMT sustained minor leg injuries.
Santiago-Soto was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center.
