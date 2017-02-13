New details on Jeffrey Sandusky charges: He allegedly tried to convince children not to tell anyone

One of Jerry Sandusky’s sons faces multiple felony charges stemming from an alleged March 2013 incident.
Jeffrey Sandusky, 41, of State College, is one of the six adopted children of Jerry Sandusky, the retired Penn State defensive coordinator whose 2011 arrest and 2012 conviction on 45 of 48 counts of child sex abuse crimes rocked the university and led to a major spotlight on pedophilia in Pennsylvania.
Jerry Sandusky maintains his innocence of the crimes and continues to pursue a new trial. He is incarcerated at Greene state prison in Waynesburg.
Jeffrey Sandusky was arraigned Monday before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, according to court documents. The charges include criminal solicitation of statutory sexual assault by a person 11 years older, criminal solicitation of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 16 years old, two counts of criminal solicitation of photograph or film depicted on the computer of a sex act knowingly involving a child, six counts of communicating with a minor — sexual abuse and two counts of criminal solicitation of child pornography, all felonies, and two misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors.
According to the heavily redacted criminal complaint filed by state police at Rockview, the father of a minor contacted police on Nov. 21 saying the minor received text messages from Jeffrey Sandusky on March 1 and 2, 2016.
The father provided screen shots of the messages to troopers, police said, and advised that the minor had told the mother about the texts the day before. Jeffrey Sandusky, who had been living at the residence for about five years, was told by the mother to leave.
Jeffrey Sandusky’s text request to the minor was redacted in the complaint, however he said that “it’s not weird because he studied medicine.” He then allegedly advised the minor not to show the texts to anyone.
Jeffrey Sandusky allegedly asked the minor to erase all the texts the next morning, police said, and to make sure none of it got mentioned to or seen by anyone. He then told her that he and the minor need to talk to “get things straightened out.”
“No, we don’t need to talk and we aren’t going to,” the minor reportedly replied. “You did what you did and I’m not going to give you a chance to try and justify it.”
Troopers spoke with the mother, police said, who confirmed she asked Jeffrey Sandusky to leave the residence after being told about the text messages. She gave police permission to take the cellphone for examination.
In an interview with the mother on Dec. 10, police said the mother became “emotional” while reading the texts. She told police that Jeffrey Sandusky said he was trying to help her by trying to get (redacted) off the internet and he needed (redacted) to do it and to “role play.”
The mother stated there were not any pictures on the internet, police said. Jeffrey Sandusky allegedly told her he was sorry and said he “knows it was wrong and inappropriate.”
After speaking with the mother, police reported speaking with the minor, who reportedly felt Jeffrey Sandusky has looked and stared at the minor inappropriately. The minor reported no longer showering at the home while Jeffrey Sandusky was there because the minor “does not feel safe with him there.”
The minor also reported only receiving texts like the ones in question one time, police said. The minor reported that the texts caused discomfort and that Jeffrey Sandusky “kept pressuring me and asked me multiple times not to show the texts to anyone and to erase them.”
The minor told a second individual, police said, who was interviewed Dec. 11. After being told about the texts on March 2, this person asked Jeffrey Sandusky to go for a drive during which “I tore into him.”
The individual reported yelling at Jeffrey Sandusky about the texts, police said. Jeffrey Sandusky advised that he “knows a guy that could remove (redacted) from the internet.”
Jeffrey Sandusky allegedly stated, “I can’t even say anything except I’m sorry,” police said.
The individual was questioned about messages received from Jeffrey Sandusky several years ago, police said, who reported receiving texts in the spring of 2013 advising in redacted statements “don’t tell mom” and wanted to know “how it felt.”
The individual said the text was wrong and (Jeffrey Sandusky) shouldn’t be asking a minor, police said.
Bail was set at $200,000. A preliminary hearing is slated for Feb. 22.
Comments