Man sexually assaulted a minor, police say

A State College man is facing numerous felony charges related to an alleged sexual assault in May.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Rockview, a female reported that after being driven home from the Pennsylvania Treatment and Healing center in State College, the van driver had requested she go to the back of the van where he had sex with her. This had reportedly happened twice.
PATH provides “mental health, substance abuse and educational services” according to its website.
A state police investigator contacted PATH program director Morgan Shaw on May 18 regarding the incident, police said, and requested information about the driver, Justin S. Jackson, 24. According to Shaw, both drivers for the center had been given specific instructions that the female involved is the first person to be dropped off.
During the investigation, it was reported that the female was the last person dropped off on May 6 and 9, police said. Shaw reported that on the evening of May 9, she had received information that the female had not been dropped off and made attempts to contact Jackson.
Texts on Shaw’s phone related that Jackson claimed he had taken a wrong exit and was 15 minutes out of his route, police said. He allegedly said he had stopped to get food and couldn’t call because he was driving.
The investigator met with Shaw on May 20 at the PATH center to photograph the van, police said. According to a narrative she provided, Jackson stated he had to obtain a form from Med Express in State College before 9 p.m. and had asked the other driver to switch routes with him.
He reportedly admitted that he had taken the female with him to Med Express and later returned her home, police said.
Jackson and the female had reportedly left the center at about 7:07 p.m. May 9, police said. Shaw later received information that the female still had not been returned home at 8:42 p.m.
She reportedly informed Jackson on May 10 he was suspended until further notice because he had traveled off route with a student, police said.
The female was interviewed by the Centre County Children’s Advocacy Center on May 12, police said. She reportedly related that she told Jackson to drop her off first, but he didn’t.
She said he had taken her to an unknown place behind a vacant building where he told her to get into the back of the van, police said. At that point, she said, “he started touching me in the wrong places.”
It was at that point sex had occurred, police said. This reportedly happened Monday, May 9. The female said it had happened the previous Friday as well at the same location.
Jackson was taken into custody and arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Ronald Horner, according to court documents. He was charged with two felony counts of sexual assault, two felony counts of aggravated indecent assault without consent, two felony counts of institutional sexual assault of a minor, one felony count of corruption of minors defendant age 18 or above, nine felony counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault without consent.
Bail was set at 10 percent of $50,000, court documents said. A preliminary hearing is slated for Feb. 22.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
