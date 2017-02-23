State College massage therapist faces felony charges

A State College man is facing indecent assault charges after he reportedly assaulted a woman during a massage.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, a indecent assault report was made Jan. 26 with Penn State Heath Services. A woman claimed a massage therapist had inappropriately touched her at the American Chiropractic Spa Retreat in State College.
The woman said she had initially gone to the spa to see a chiropractor, police said, and it was recommended that she try a massage. The massage therapist, Kevin E. Gilliam, 56, had reportedly given the woman massages in the past.
The woman stated in previous massages “there had been brief grazing of private areas, but she assumed it had been accidental,” police said.
Gilliam had reportedly taken a phone call during the massage and told the woman he would “make it up to her,” police said. When the contact occurred, the woman stated it was clearly intentional.
The woman said she told Gilliam to stop and was unsure what to do, police said. She reported she was afraid to say anything at the time so she dressed and left.
After leaving, she immediately called a friend and told her what happened then reported the incident to health services the next day, police said.
Gilliam was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and charged with a felony count of aggravated indecent assault without consent and a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault without consent. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.
A preliminary hearing is set for March 1.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
