State police investigating inmate’s death

State police are investigating an inmate’s death after he was found unresponsive in his cell, according to a release.
Officers and medical staff, according to state police, immediately began to perform CPR on Andrew Smith, 26, who was found at 6:10 a.m. Thursday in Houtzdale prison. They then requested an ambulance and the coroner, who pronounced Smith dead at 7:39 a.m.
State police at Clearfield will investigate Smith’s death, and the Clearfield County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.
Smith was in prison for nine months to two years due to a Centre County conviction of carrying a firearm without a license. He began to serve his sentence Sept. 19 and was transferred to Houtzdale prison Dec. 20.
