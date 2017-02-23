A man choked his wife, police say. Now he’s facing multiple felony charges.

A Potter Township man is facing felony charges alleging that he choked and threatened his wife.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Rockview, troopers responded at about 12:20 a.m. Thursday to the 100 block of Back Street. There, they made contact with Michael L. Yearick, 37, who said he was involved in an argument with his wife.
Yearick stated she would not give him the credit card with their tax return money so he could leave the area, police said.
The wife reported Yearick entered their bedroom and stated he “should (expletive) kill her,” police said. He accused her of cheating on him, then jumped on her and placed his hands around her throat.
She told police he choked her for about 10 to 15 seconds saying again he should kill her.
A child in the home said she didn’t see any physical contact between her parents, police said, but heard a loud noise from the bedroom and Yearick saying, “I should (expletive) kill you.”
Yearick was arraigned Thursday before District Judge Thomas Jordan, according to court documents, and charged with one felony count of strangulation, one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats and one summary count of harassment. Bail was set at $100,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 8.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
