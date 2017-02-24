Homicide, kidnapping suspect was deported in 2013, report says

Oscar Hernandez — suspected of killing his girlfriend, abducting their daughter and stabbing another female — was deported in 2013, according to the Connecticut Post.
Hernandez, 39, was exiled to his native country El Salvador after he was convicted of assaulting a former girlfriend in Stamford, according to court records obtained by the newspaper.
He was able to reenter the United States and live with Nidia Gonzalez, the mother of his child Aylin Hernandez. Hernandez allegedly stabbed Gonzalez to death at about 2 a.m. Friday after she returned to their home with a friend after a night of drinking. The friend is expected to survive.
“It was a horrible, horrible scene, just awful that people suffered that way,” Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez told the newspaper.
Hernandez then abducted Aylin, 6, causing multistate Amber Alerts for the girl.
Police arrested Hernandez at about 11:15 a.m. in Benner Township after he led authorities on a high speed chase through Centre County and crashed into a tractor trailor on Interstate 99. Two police cruises, due to a chain reaction, were also involved in the crash near the Shiloh Road exit.
State Trp. David McGarvey declined to specify Hernandez’s injuries and condition. He was taken to an undisclosed hospital.
The girl and two state troopers suffered minor injuries. She will be OK physically, according to Bridgeport police.
“She lost her mom and now she has lost her father,” Perez said. “We as a community will embrace her.”
