Judge candidate convicted of criminal trespassing

0:45 Suspect in slaying, Amber Alert abduction leaves Pennsylvania court Pause

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

0:56 Visionese gives you a different perspective

0:23 Murder, kidnapping suspect who fled with daughter arrives at Pa. court

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers