Parents charged in alleged assault of 3-week-old

Aaron Mills, 32, and Stephanie McGuire, 22, have been charged with counts of assault and endangering the welfare of children on Friday, in connection with the alleged assault of their three-week-old infant, according to state police at Clearfield.
According to police, Mills was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, and misdemeanor counts of simple assault, criminal conspiracy to commit endangering the welfare of children, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail has been set for Mills at $100,000.
McGuire was charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal conspiracy to commit endangering the welfare of children, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police. Bail has been set for McGuire at $50,000.
According to police, the infant is still being treated at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville for injuries that include two fractured femurs, a fractured rib and facial abrasions. The infant is in the temporary/emergency custody of Clearfield County Children and Youth Services.
A candlelight vigil for the child will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, according to a Facebook post.
