Man fired shotgun into neighbor’s residence, police say

Patton Township police confiscated a shotgun from a local man after he reportedly fired a round into his neighbor’s apartment.
According to the criminal complaint, an officer was dispatched on Feb. 15 to the 300 block of Oakwood Avenue for a health and safety incident. The officer was advised that a weapon had been discharged inside a home, blasting into the neighboring unit.
No injuries were reported, police said.
On the scene, the officer met with Samuel A. Snyder, 28, and the neighbor, who was described as “still visibly shaken,” police said. The officer observed a large hole inside the neighbor’s residence, determining the round had stopped in the wall between the bathroom and the bedroom.
The neighbor said she was in the shower when she heard a “loud bang,” police said. When she exited the bathroom, she noticed debris on the floor and holes in the walls.
According to Snyder, he was getting ready to clean his shotgun and had reportedly checked the weapon, police said, saying he “felt that it was safe and unloaded.” He reported that he held the shotgun at waist level and “dry fired” when the gun went off, catching him by surprise.
Snyder said the round was a special “home defense” 12-gauge round made of a slug and three “00” pellets, police said. He said he contacted his neighbor, who said she wasn’t injured but the projectile had entered her apartment.
The shotgun was described as a Remington 870, which police said they took possession of on Feb. 23. Snyder later reportedly stated he had recently moved to State College and “assumed that his gun was unloaded since he was transporting it,” police said.
The neighbor reported repairs to her apartment cost $400, police said, and had been reimbursed by Snyder.
Snyder was arraigned Monday by District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, according to court documents, and charged with a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment and a summary charge of criminal mischief. Unsecured bail was set at $20,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for March 15.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
Comments