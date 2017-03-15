Man pointed gun at child for not listening, police say

A Spring Township man is facing charges after a mother reported that he pointed a gun at her child.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Rockview, a trooper was contacted by a male at about 8 a.m. Tuesday saying the mother contacted him the previous evening. The man and the mother are reportedly parents of an 11-year-old juvenile.
The man reported that the mother told him that her child had said Brian T. Hill, 32, of Bellefonte, pointed a gun at her. Hill and the mother reportedly live together in Spring Township.
A trooper interviewed the mother, police said, who repeated that her child had told her Hill pointed a gun at her.
When she confronted him about the claim he reportedly admitted at one time he did point a gun at the child and threatened her, police said. Hill allegedly told her he pointed the gun at the child because she was throwing a fit and not listening.
The mother believed this incident happened in December, police said.
Hill was taken into custody and arraigned Tuesday by District Justice Thomas Jordan, according to court documents, and charged with several misdemeanor counts including endangering the welfare of children, terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment. Bail was set at $75,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 22.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
