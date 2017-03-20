Man leads police on 40-minute, 17-mile car chase through Centre County

1:01 Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appears with ‘House of Cards’ star Michael Kelly in opioid epidemic awareness video Pause

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

3:21 Michelle Orner has one of the best jobs at the Berkey Creamery

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

0:59 Penn State football players "Max Out"

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

0:25 Firefighters respond to an Osceola Mills blaze

4:04 Trump's 'America First' budget cuts funding for UN and after school programs

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'