Former Penn State AD takes stand for prosecution in Graham Spanier trial

One of the men who could have been former Penn State president Graham Spanier’s co-defendant took the stand for the prosecution Wednesday morning.
Former athletic director Tim Curley testified for more than two hours at the Dauphin County Courthouse, but he said he recalled little about the exchanges he had with fellow administrators after 1998 and 2001 incidents involving former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky.
Curley and former Gary Schultz, who was expected to testify in Spanier’s case Wednesday afternoon, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor child endangerment charges on March 13, a week before they were to stand trial alongside their former boss. Spanier is being tried on charges of child endangerment and conspiracy in connection with the Sandusky child sex abuse scandal.
Curley testified that he regretted how he handled the Sandusky case.
“I pled guilty, because I thought I should have done more,” Curley said. “At the end of the day, I wish I had done more. “
When prosecutors called him to the stand, they told the court that part of Curley’s plea could include probation or imprisonment. However, as part of the plea, if Curley is sentenced to prison he would be able to serve through home confinement because of his medical issues.
At least nine times, Curley testified he did not recall the specifics of meetings and exchanges with Spanier, Paterno and others regarding the Sandusky case.
Curley did confirm that an original plan -- after a 2001 shower incident involving Sandusky and a boy, witnessed by assistant coach Mike McQueary -- had included notifying the Department of Public Welfare, but that plan was changed later at Curley’s suggestion.
In earlier testimony, university spokeswoman Lisa Powers said the university’s initial statement — as first drafted by Spanier — was aimed at protecting Curley and Schultz.
Also, two former administrative assistants to Schultz testified about the existence of a locked drawer containing a secret
Sandusky file, which they said was kept in Schultz’s office.
Upon cross examination by the defense, neither administrative assistant could confirm whether Spanier had knowledge of the Sandusky file.
The trio were charged after prosecutors determined their failure to report the 2001 incident to authorities allowed Sandusky to continue his abuse and endanger others.
Sandusky was arrested in 2011 after an anonymous tip about the shower incident. He was convicted of sexually abusing 10 boys and is serving up to 60 years in prison.
