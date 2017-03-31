Bellefonte dentist charged with rape of an unconscious person, kidnapping

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser Pause

0:50 Youngsters making a better environment

2:28 Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

1:01 Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appears with ‘House of Cards’ star Michael Kelly in opioid epidemic awareness video

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment

1:24 Astronaut Peggy Whitson works after record-setting spacewalk