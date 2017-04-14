State College police investigating theft

State College police are investigating an alleged theft at the Wal-Mart off Benner Pike.
A man and woman entered the store at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday and allegedly left with carts full of items without paying, police sad in a release. The couple was recognized as a pair that has been involved in other thefts.
The heavyset, white man is in his late 20s or 30s with a brown goatee. The heavyset, white woman has long brown hair and wears glasses. The pair drove an older model blue or green sedan, possibly a Chevy Cavalier, according to police.
Anyone who may be able to identify them should contact police at (814) 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip.
