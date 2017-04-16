Bellefonte man in jail after reported altercation with Fish and Boat Commission officers

A Bellefonte man was arrested Thursday after a reported altercation with state Fish and Boat Commission officers on Spring Creek Road near Barnes Lane in Benner Township.
According to state police at Rockview, two Fish and Boat Commission observed a man who appeared to be under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol.
When the officers approached the man, he allegedly provided false identification and attempted to flee on foot, before being caught. A struggle then ensued, during which the man allegedly punched, kicked and attempted to bite the officers.
The man, later identified as Terrance Reese, 25, was found to be in possession of marijuana, cocaine and other illegal substances, along with drug paraphernalia, according to police. He was also found to have an active warrant from Centre County Probation.
Reese was taken to the hospital due to his high level of intoxication.
At about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, staff at Mount Nittany Medical Center contacted police to report that Reese was trying to leave. He was then transported to the Centre County Correctional Facility, where he was arraigned before District Judge Steven Lachman.
Reese is facing a felony charge of aggravated assault, as well as misdemeanor drug charges, simple assault, resisting arrest, false identification and disorderly conduct.
He was unable to post bail, which was set at $75,000 straight, and remains incarcerated at the Centre County jail. His preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday.
Both Fish and Boat Commission officers were injured in the reported altercation, evaluated at Mount Nittany, and released. One of the officer’s injuries were reported as minor, and the other’s moderate.
From CDT staff reports
Comments