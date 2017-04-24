State College man faces new charges after alleged fight with boyfriend

A State College man and former television personality has found himself in additional trouble with the law after a reported altercation.
Ryan D. Buell, 35, was arrested Friday after a reported fight at his residence, State College police said. Buell, the host of the paranormal reality show “Paranormal State,” was previously arrested on theft charges in September 2016.
A non-jury trial for the theft charges is slated for May 18.
According to the affidavit, an officer responded at about 7:20 p.m. Friday to the 400 block of Waupelani Drive on a call stating Buell was potentially experiencing an overdose. On the scene, however, the officer was made aware of an alleged domestic assault between Buell and his boyfriend.
The boyfriend stated when he arrived home, he and Buell had gotten into an argument, police said. As the argument escalated, Buell reportedly scratched the man’s face.
When he pushed Buell back, police said, Buell bit his finger. Officers observed a “deep bite” on the man’s finger that penetrated the fingernail. He also left scratches on the left side of his boyfriend’s face and neck.
When interviewed, Buell stated he and the man had an argument but didn’t remember any physical altercation, police said.
Buell was arraigned Saturday before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, according to court documents, and charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary charge of harassment. Straight bail was set at $25,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
