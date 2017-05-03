State College man faces hundreds of felony sexual assault charges

A State College man faces hundreds of counts of sexual assault and deviate sexual intercourse after an arraignment Wednesday.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, officers received a report of child abuse from the Centre County Children and Youth Office on April 19. A female reported sexual abuse by Joseph J. Neff, 36.
The female was interviewed at the Centre County Child Advocacy Center, police said, saying the abuse began in 2009 and occurred regularly until 2016 at several locations in Boalsburg and State College. She reported one occasion of sexual intercourse in 2009 with regular touching for the remaining years.
Neff also had contact with the female’s younger sister, police said, who was also interviewed. The sister reported Neff had exposed himself to her and touched her as well.
Neff was interviewed by officers at the State College police station Tuesday, police said, and allegedly initially claimed to have wrestled with the two females. When told they had been interviewed, he reportedly stated he had sexual contact with the older female from 2009 to 2014.
He said he had intercourse with the female one time, police said, and continued to have regular sexual contact with her about once a week during the next four years. He allegedly reported the sexual contact ended when the female began to act “weird” toward him and told him she no longer wanted him touching her.
When asked about his contact with the sister, Neff denied sexual contact, police said. He stated he might have wrestled with her and she might have seen him as he slept naked.
Neff was arraigned before District Judge Thomas Jordan, according to court documents, and charged with 737 counts, including felony charges of child rape, 100 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, 100 counts of aggravated indecent assault of an individual less than 13 years old, 100 counts of indecent assault, 355 counts of unlawful contact with a minor and other felony and misdemeanor charges. Straight bail was set at $300,000.
He was taken to Centre County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing is set for May 10.
