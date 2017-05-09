Woman sought in connection with Wal-Mart theft

State College police are seeking a woman in connection with an April theft from Wal-Mart.
According to police, the woman was observed walking out of the Benner Pike Wal-Mart at about 8:50 a.m. April 27 with a cart of various items. No value was given for the items.
The woman was described by police as white, heavyset, in her 30s or 40s with short brown or auburn hair. She was wearing a Steelers hoodie and black pants.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 234-7150 or submit a tip through the police website.
