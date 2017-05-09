Eight more frat members arraigned on charges in death of Timothy Piazza

A grand jury recommended charges against 18 people and Beta Theta Pi in its presentment. The last eight individuals were arraigned Tuesday in Centre County.
The fraternity has not yet been arraigned due to a clerical error.
The charges stem from the Feb. 4 death of pledge Timothy Piazza, who was made to consume alcohol as part of a hazing “ritual,” fell down basement stairs twice and then ignored despite severe injuries, according to the grand jury.
Michael Angelo Schiavone and Lars Kenyon face the most charges, the release said, each with 52 counts ranging from reckless endangerment, hazing, furnishing alcohol to minors and unlawful acts relative to liquor. Joseph Ems faces a single count of reckless endangerment, while Ed Gilmartin, Ryan McCann, Lucas Rockwell, Braxton Becker and Ryan Foster each face a charge of tampering with evidence.
Bail was set at $50,000 for each defendant. They are not to consume any alcohol and drugs, may not leave their home state without court permission, have to turn their passport in within 10 days and may not have contact with witnesses. One of the members, according to Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller, has already contacted another brother not charged in the case.
Parks Miller said they have been warned to not do it again.
