Jerry Sandusky still wants a new trial. His lawyers are trying a new strategy

Lawyers for Jerry Sandusky pursued the idea of witness repressed memories Thursday.
The retired Penn State defensive coordinator continues to fight for a new trial that could overturn the 45 convictions for child sex abuse crimes. Another evidentiary hearing in his Post-conviction Collateral Relief Act petition was held Thursday. The first witness was one of the victims.
Attorney Andrew Salemme asked the man about his original statements that Sandusky had never touched him inappropriately versus later testimony that he had.
"This was the interview where I realized I needed to see someone, a specialist," the man said. "That doorway I had closed has since been opened."
When Salemme asked if that was due to therapy, he said "partially." He also acknowledged an email to author Mark Pedergrast about the topic in which he said two of his therapists believed he had repressed memories and they were "working on finding triggers."
Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Peterson countered by asking if he had any hypnosis or other repressed memory therapy before testimony. The victim said no.
Repressed memory therapy has been challenged as possibly producing false memories.
