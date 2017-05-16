State High football star faces felony drug, witness retaliation charges

Noah Ray Woods, a star football player at State College, faces two felony and three misdemeanor charges in Centre County, according to a criminal docket.
Woods, 18, of College Township, was initially taken into custody on suspicion of stealing mail, according to the affidavit of probable cause, but a later search of his belongings allegedly revealed marijuana in his possession. He also phoned a witness who claimed to have seen Woods in the course of a suspected theft and warned him that “snitches get stitches.”
Woods was arraigned Tuesday morning on one felony count of retaliation against a witness, one felony county of possession with manufacture, delivery or possession of drugs, one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance, one misdemeanor count of use or possession of drug paraphernalia and one misdemeanor county of theft by unlawful taking.
He was unable to post $30,000 bail set by Magisterial Judge Steven Lachman and was remanded to Centre County Correctional Facility.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 24.
Woods was named All-State in football and the MVP of the state East-West game in May. He committed to Slippery Rock in January.
This story will be updated.
Comments