A man pointed a compound bow and arrow at state troopers. They stopped him with tasers

A 19-year-old Howard man is facing a string of charges after allegedly threatening state troopers with a Black Bear Compound Bow, according to state police at Rockview
A corporal and two state troopers responded to a call at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday off Split Pine Lane where a caller said Gary Lynn Rupert III had locked himself inside the residence and wouldn’t let anyone in, according to police. Rupert’s grandfather unlocked a door to the residence when police arrived and they entered to check on the welfare of Rupert.
A corporal ordered Rupert to show himself, but he repeatedly ignored commands or only said “no,” police said. He then entered a bedroom where Rupert was observed holding the bow with an arrow knocked on the string. He said “no” again when police told him to drop the bow.
Rupert drew the bow into a firing position directed at the troopers who deployed their tasers and shocked the man, according to police. He was then arrested without further resistance.
Rupert was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats and harassment.
