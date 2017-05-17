Additional charges filed in robbery conspiracy case

Two more individuals have been charged in a case involving an alleged attempted robbery early Tuesday in the State College borough.
According to prior reports, officers were contacted at about 3 a.m. Tuesday for a reported burglary. The caller claimed he had been confronted by men wearing bandanas covering their faces.
Police later picked up Brett M. Altamura, 20, and Benjamin F. Kelly, 18, both of State College, who were reportedly identified by police as the masked assailants. When interviewed, Altamura allegedly claimed the incident was conceived between himself, Kelly and the two individuals who had been with the caller earlier in the evening.
Both had been discovered with BB guns, knives and other paraphernalia, police said.
The caller initially reported to police that he had been picked up by Anthony L. Mittelman, 18, and Tyler N. Hockman, 17, both of State College, at his house, police said. They then drove to a North Atherton Street convenience store for food before dropping the caller off at his house where the alleged incident occurred.
After Altamura and Kelly were taken into custody, police said, officers received a tip that Mittelman and Hockman might be at Hockman’s residence and involved in drug activity. Officers contacted both of them at Hockman’s residence and a search ensued.
The search revealed opened Wal-Mart packaging including a side holster, BB guns and shotgun shells, police said. Dismantled fireworks, “piles of gunpowder and makeshift fireworks” and drug paraphernalia were also reportedly found.
Hockman allegedly admitted to texting the caller to set up a drug deal, police said. After dropping off Altamura and Kelly, he and Mittelman reportedly picked up the caller at his South Burrowes Street residence.
Mittelman also allegedly admitted to being involved in the incident, police said, saying he, Hockman, Kelly and Altamura planned on “taking down” the caller. He reported that the caller had taken marijuana from Kelly and they wanted “to get even” with him.
Mittelman also reportedly told offices he had stolen a BB gun, machete and other items from Wal-Mart and returned to Hockman’s residence to assemble the guns and “prepare,” police said. After dropping off Altamura and Kelly along South Pugh Street, he allegedly told police, they picked up the caller.
He said he was unsure of what happened after they dropped the caller off, police said.
Mittelman and Hockman were arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Steven Lachman, according to court documents. Both were charged with one felony count of conspiracy to commit robbery, while Hockman faces misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charges and Mittelman was charged with a summary count of retail theft.
Court administration confirmed Hockman has been charged as an adult.
Straight monetary bail was set at $75,000 for Mittelman and $25,000 for Hockman, court documents said. Preliminary hearings are slated for May 24.
Jeremy Hartley
