Frenchville woman accused of causing ATV crash to have psychiatric evaluation

A Frenchville woman accused of causing an ATV crash that seriously injured her 4-year-old son is being sent for a psychiatric evaluation.
Amber Ruth Brady, 27, was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday before Judge Paul Cherry in Clearfield County. She pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, accidents involving death or personal injury, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person and summaries. The charges stem from an incident in Girard Township on July 19 when Brady wrecked her ATV.
Her original charge of aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence was not included in this plea for a nine-month sentence. She was also pleading guilty in a second DUI case.
But after stating that Brady has yet another DUI case in Indiana County, Cherry sent her to a state facility for a psychiatric evaluation. She will spend 60 days there before returning to court to be sentenced.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the crash occurred near Ridge Road, but Brady allegedly moved the ATV to the area near the Shawville-Frenchville Highway. When police arrived, they reportedly saw the ATV on the berm of state Route 879. The boy, Brady’s son, was crying because of a severe leg injury.
Brady was near the vehicle, holding her ribs. Police said she was bleeding and appeared to stagger around the scene. She reportedly explained that she crashed because of a problem with the vehicle’s power steering.
After Brady was treated at UPMC Altoona, it was determined her blood alcohol content was 0.183 percent.
The boy was treated at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. A witness told police Brady asked her not to call 911 but to just take them to the hospital. This witness also reported that Brady told her that as she crashed, the boy was thrown from the vehicle, and that she picked him up, placed him in the vehicle and drove to the witness’s residence.
