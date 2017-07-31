$7.8 million ‘Dragon’ heroin drug ring busted in central Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, center, flanked by, from left, Cambria County Assistant District Attorney Arnold Bernard; state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Johnstown; state Rep. Bryan Barbin, D-Johnstown; and Blair County District Attorney Rich Consiglio, announces charges against 16 people in connection with a drug-trafficking ring he says distributed and sold $7.8 million worth of heroin in the Johnstown and Altoona areas. Jocelyn Brumbaugh The (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat