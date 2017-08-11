State College police Detective David Scicchitano was questioned by defense attorney Karen Muir during the fifth day of the preliminary hearing for those charged in the death of Penn State student Timothy Piazza.
State College police Detective David Scicchitano was questioned by defense attorney Karen Muir during the fifth day of the preliminary hearing for those charged in the death of Penn State student Timothy Piazza.

Defense attorney questions detective on deleted Beta basement video footage

By Jeremy Hartley

August 11, 2017 10:46 AM

BELLEFONTE

The fifth day of testimony in the preliminary hearing for 19 parties charged in the death of Penn State student Timothy Piazza was marked by more questions about the deleted video footage from the basement of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house.

Attorney Karen Muir, representing house manager Braxton Becker, questioned State College police Detective David Scicchitano about the footage. She noted that as the manager, her client had access to the surveillance equipment “closet” in the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house.

Scicchitano testified that it was discovered by police about a week and a half ago that footage had been deleted. At that point, he said he notified Assistant District Attorney Nichole Smith, and the recording equipment was sent to the FBI on Wednesday.

Muir cited her concern that Scicchitano, as a witness, was consulting with District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller, who could be coaching the detective in his testimony.

Parks Miller shot down that claim, stating that the investigation into the deleted footage is a new investigation and would result in new charges.

The person suspected of deleting the footage hasn’t been named.

Muir also raised the role of Penn State assistant athletic director Tim Bream, referencing a message sent between Becker and Ed Gilmartin referencing “Tim” and implying that “Tim” advised them to get rid of social messages.

Scicchitano testified that Bream was a police contact during the investigation, but did not consider him head of the house.

DA Stacy Parks Miller suggests Beta Theta Pi basement tape may have been deleted

After another long day of Beta Theta Pi preliminary hearings, District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller said that there may have been a tape in the basement with footage of Timothy Piazza that was deleted.

Daniel A. Nelson dnelson@mcclatchy.com

Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews

