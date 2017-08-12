Bellefonte man charged with first-degree murder

Matthew Dreibelbis, 37, has been charged in the death of Jeremy D. Cantolina, 38, of Snow Shoe, according to state police at Rockview.
The charges stem from an alleged shooting Friday morning at Cantolina’s home in the 200 block of Moshannon Avenue.
Snow Shoe Fire Company and EMS responded to the home at about 7:14 a.m. after neighbors found Cantolina’s body in the driveway. First responders attempted CPR, but Cantolina was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police believe he was shot at about 4:30 a.m. when he was leaving for work.
Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers called Cantolina’s death “suspicious,” and the coroner’s office, state troopers and a forensics team combed the area for evidence well into the afternoon.
The investigation led state troopers to Dreibelbis, who allegedly confessed to the killing during a police interview. Police also learned Dreibelbis was allegedly in a relationship with Cantolina’s wife for more than three years.
Dreibelbis was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, aggravated assault, possessing instruments of a crime and simple assault. Bail was denied by Judge Carmine Prestia. He was taken to Centre County Correctional Facility.
The case’s preliminary hearing will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 23.
