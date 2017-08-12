Bellefonte man charged with first-degree murder

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:47 Tim Bream topic of discussion at Beta Theta Pi preliminary hearing Pause 0:28 Parents of Timothy Piazza go to hearing 0:22 First responders clean crash scene 1:20 DA Stacy Parks Miller suggests Beta Theta Pi basement tape may have been deleted 0:11 Deer fight in front of wildlife officers' trail camera 1:15 'Generational Sins' official teaser trailer 1:56 Kline's thoughts on first day of prelims for Beta brothers 2:01 Stacy Parks Miller issues statement on woman's killing 0:57 Bellefonte police chief gives statement on homicide 0:31 Police investigate Bellefonte home Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

State police at Rockview and Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers launched an investigation into a man's "suspicious" death in Snow Shoe borough. The man's body was found Friday, August 11, 2017.

