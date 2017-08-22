More Videos

  Police investigating credit union robbery

    Ferguson Township police are investigating a Tuesday robbery at the SPE Credit Union. Penn State police are assisting in the investigation. The alleged robber fled the scene on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash and threatening to blow up the building.

Ferguson Township police are investigating a Tuesday robbery at the SPE Credit Union. Penn State police are assisting in the investigation. The alleged robber fled the scene on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash and threatening to blow up the building.
Ferguson Township police are investigating a Tuesday robbery at the SPE Credit Union. Penn State police are assisting in the investigation. The alleged robber fled the scene on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash and threatening to blow up the building. Shawn Annarelli sannarelli@centredaily.com

Crime

Police actively investigating robbery at credit union

By Shawn Annarelli

Sannarelli@centredaily.com

August 22, 2017 4:44 PM

Ferguson Township police are investigating a Tuesday robbery at SPE Federal Credit Union off Science Park Road.

Chief Chris Albright said an individual entered the credit union at about 4 p.m. and demanded money, received cash and left on foot.

A green package was left by the man on the counter, and credit union employees activated a silent alarm to alert police. Employees were told that the package could be detonated from 2 miles away, Albright said. Authorities are waiting for bomb squads to investigate the package.

Albright said a bomb threat at Wal-Mart off North Atherton Street was made shortly before the robbery. Wal-Mart was evacuated late Tuesday afternoon. The two cases could be connected, he said.

Employees told police the man was 6 foot tall and wearing a purple dress, a mask and ivory hood.

Albright said the man fled toward Circleville Road.

Penn State police also responded to the scene.

