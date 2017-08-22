Police actively investigating robbery at credit union

Ferguson Township police are investigating a Tuesday robbery at SPE Federal Credit Union off Science Park Road.
Chief Chris Albright said an individual entered the credit union at about 4 p.m. and demanded money, received cash and left on foot.
A green package was left by the man on the counter, and credit union employees activated a silent alarm to alert police. Employees were told that the package could be detonated from 2 miles away, Albright said. Authorities are waiting for bomb squads to investigate the package.
Albright said a bomb threat at Wal-Mart off North Atherton Street was made shortly before the robbery. Wal-Mart was evacuated late Tuesday afternoon. The two cases could be connected, he said.
Employees told police the man was 6 foot tall and wearing a purple dress, a mask and ivory hood.
Albright said the man fled toward Circleville Road.
Penn State police also responded to the scene.
