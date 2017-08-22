Police actively investigating robbery at credit union

More Videos 0:28 Parents of Timothy Piazza go to hearing Pause 0:19 Investigation leads to murder charge 1:20 How to give your child a healthy start to the school year 0:29 Thunderstorm approaches State College 1:14 Protesters chant “blood on your hands” to Charlottesville City Council 1:27 This is what the solar eclipse looks like through a cereal box 1:15 'Generational Sins' official teaser trailer 1:02 SC State House crowds cheer solar eclipse 1:58 ECLIPSE 2017: The view from SC State Museum in Columbia 1:56 Kline's thoughts on first day of prelims for Beta brothers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Police investigating credit union robbery

Ferguson Township police are investigating a Tuesday robbery at the SPE Credit Union. Penn State police are assisting in the investigation. The alleged robber fled the scene on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash and threatening to blow up the building.

Shawn Annarelli sannarelli@centredaily.com

