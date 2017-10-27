Man in custody after deadly shooting in Spring Township

A Spring Mills man was killed Friday.
According to Spring Township police, a 60-year-old man was shot and killed at a home on Whitman Avenue in Pleasant Gap.
The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. Police were on the scene by about 4 p.m.
A suspect is in custody.
Police say that Ardell Matthew Gross was arrested and charged with first- and third-degree murder and aggravated assault for shooting the as-yet unidentified man — a family member — in the head.
According to a police statement, Gross was arguing with the man about the death of another family member and the estate that person left behind.
“The defendant claimed he retrieved a gun from his bedroom and shot at the victim multiple times. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head, killing him,” the release stated.
Law enforcement officers shut off a portion of the 200 block of Whitman Avenue for hours, with crime scene tape and a running police van blocking the road.
The scene is just a quarter mile from the intersection of College Avenue and Main Street.
Gross has been placed in Centre County Correctional Facility.
According to state court records, Gross is 36. His previous criminal records are limited to one traffic ticket in 2012 and a 2009 DUI in Mifflin County that ended in a successfully completed accelerated rehabilitative disposition program in April 2010.
