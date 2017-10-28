Crime

Coroner identifies man killed in Pleasant Gap shooting

By Shawn Annarelli

October 28, 2017

The Centre County Coroner’s Office identified the man killed in a Friday shooting.

The coroner’s office said in a release that Richard Smalley, 60, of Spring Mills, died as a result of multiple gun shot wounds to the chest and head. Spring Township police said the shooting occurred at about 3:30 p.m. at a home on Whitman Avenue near the center of the small community.

Police responded to the scene at about 4 p.m. and arrested Ardell Matthew Gross, 36, who has been charged with first- and third-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection with the shooting.

Police said in a statement late Friday that Gross and Smalley were arguing about the estate left behind by a recently deceased family member. Gross allegedly admitted to police that during the argument he retrieved a gun from his bedroom and shot it multiple times.

Gross was denied bail by Centre County Court of Common Pleas Judge Pamela Ruest and was placed in Centre County Correctional Facility.

Gross’ criminal records do not indicate a violent history. He was charged with DUI in 2009 and had a traffic ticket in 2012, according to state court records.

