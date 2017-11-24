Crime

State police investigating reported double homicide

From CDT staff reports

November 24, 2017 11:57 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

State police at Clearfield are investigating a double-shooting in Osceola Mills, and a 26-year-old man is reportedly on the run.

According to reports by both WTAJ and WJAC, troopers responded at about 7:30 a.m. Friday to a residence along Curtin Street. Two bodies were discovered at the scene.

Clearfield County District Attorney Bill Shaw told WJAC that police are looking for Cody Bush, 26, who they believe might be in the Coal Run area. Bush, who was seen driving a dark blue 2006 Toyota Scion, is considered armed and dangerous.

Residents are encouraged to stay indoors and to contact 911 if they see Bush.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Check back for updates.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Timothy Piazza's parents attend preliminary court hearings

    Timothy Piazza's parents attended preliminary court hearings Wednesday at the Centre County Courthouse. Beta Theta Pi and 18 fraternity members face charges in connection with their son's death.

Timothy Piazza's parents attend preliminary court hearings

Timothy Piazza's parents attend preliminary court hearings 0:24

Timothy Piazza's parents attend preliminary court hearings
Parents of Timothy Piazza go to hearing 0:28

Parents of Timothy Piazza go to hearing
Kline's thoughts on first day of prelims for Beta brothers 1:56

Kline's thoughts on first day of prelims for Beta brothers

View More Video