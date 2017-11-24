State police investigating reported double homicide

State police at Clearfield are investigating a double-shooting in Osceola Mills, and a 26-year-old man is reportedly on the run.
According to reports by both WTAJ and WJAC, troopers responded at about 7:30 a.m. Friday to a residence along Curtin Street. Two bodies were discovered at the scene.
Clearfield County District Attorney Bill Shaw told WJAC that police are looking for Cody Bush, 26, who they believe might be in the Coal Run area. Bush, who was seen driving a dark blue 2006 Toyota Scion, is considered armed and dangerous.
Residents are encouraged to stay indoors and to contact 911 if they see Bush.
