Crime

Charles McGhee sentencing canceled

By Jeremy Hartley

jhartley@centredaily.com

December 21, 2017 03:47 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 05:44 PM

A scheduled plea and sentencing for Charles E. McGhee II was canceled Thursday, the Centre County District Attorney’s Office said.

McGhee, 38, was scheduled to appear at 1 p.m. before Centre County Judge Katherine Oliver to enter a guilty plea and be sentenced on charges related to the murder of his wife, Courtney McGhee, in June, the district Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. However, an announcement Thursday afternoon indicated the sentencing had been canceled.

The DA’s office did not respond to a request as to why McGhee would not be appearing.

McGhee was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, aggravated arson and flight to avoid apprehension — all felony charges — in June after police discovered Courtney McGhee’s body in their Bellefonte home. McGhee had allegedly attempted to set fire to the scene to destroy evidence.

He has remained in custody without bail since his arrest in June.

Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews

