Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller speaks during a press conference Friday at the Courthouse Annex in Bellefonte. Phoebe Sheehan psheehan@centredaily.com

Crime

More than 100 combined charges recommended against 2 State College police officers

By Shawn Annarelli And Sarah Rafacz

sannarelli@centredaily.com

srafacz@centredaily.com

December 29, 2017 10:50 AM

State College police usually investigate other people, but the tables were turned in a grand jury report released Friday by Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller.

The grand jury alleges that police officers Erich Kessinger and Ken Ferron were involved in leaking information to assist defense attorneys and their clients.

The grand jury recommended that Kessinger, who was terminated several years ago, be charged with 20 felony counts of unlawful use of a computer, 4 felony counts of unlawful duplication, 12 felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility, 20 misdemeanor counts of obstructing administration of law, 20 counts of unlawful access to stored communications and 12 counts of detective act licenses.

Recommended charges against Ferron, who retired during the grand jury investigation, include 13 felony counts of unlawful use of a computer, 13 misdemeanor counts of obstructing administration of law, 13 counts of unlawful access to stored communications and 2 felony counts of unlawful duplication.

Detective Christopher Weave testified that the department first became aware that someone was “illegally disseminating confidential and privileged police information to outside parties” during its 2015 investigation of Justin Alexander who was sentenced in 2016 to two years of probation after pleading guilty to falsely imprisoning a 19-year-old woman.

Weaver told the attorney, Andrew Shubin, that hiring Kessinger to confront the woman during an active investigation was similar to hiring someone to do Alexander’s harassment for him, according to the report. Weaver testified that Shubin apologized for Kessinger contacting the woman and also suspected that Kessinger got information from within the police department.

An internal investigation revealed that Tom Dann, a former police officer, allegedly provided Kessinger with information on the case and withheld information from Weaver. Dann was charged in 2015 and sentenced in 2016 for stealing drugs from the department’s evidence room.

Kessinger’s alleged actions in the Alexander case caused the woman

The internal investigation also revealed unusual searches and that Ferron allegedly provided Kessinger with confidential information on several cases.

In another case, Ferron allegedly accessed Pennsylvania State Police records, a practice based on mutual trust between the departments. Ferron used the records in 2014 to assist an unnamed defense attorney and unnamed defendant during an active rape investigation according to the report. A similar incident allegedly occurred

This story will be updated.

