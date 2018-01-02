‘I will shoot you:’ A man threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and himself, police say

A 23-year-old Clearfield County man has been arrested after threatening to kill himself and his ex-girlfriend and to shoot police.
State police at Clearfield responded at about 2 p.m. Monday to a home off the 100 block of Electric Avenue in Woodward Township where Brian James Miller had allegedly attempted a break-in.
A woman at the residence told police she was Miller’s ex-girlfriend and that they have children together. She also said Miller had sent her more than 100 texts and called her 47 times before he arrived at the house, partially kicked in the door and said he was “going to take everyone out,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The woman feared for her life, called police and Miller fled.
Never miss a local story.
A second woman at the residence told police the same story and added that at one point Miller grabbed a gun from his vehicle and said “I will shoot you,” according to the affidavit. She also said Miller told them if the police got involved he would kill his ex-girlfriend and himself.
The women told police that they believed Miller was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident. No drug charges have been filed against him.
Miller, who lives out of his vehicle, was arrested and arraigned on misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats, harassment and criminal mischief. He was unable to post $100,000 bail set by Clearfield County District Judge Patrick Ford.
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
Comments