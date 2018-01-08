Pleasant Gap man allegedly broke into home, threatened residents with gun

A Pleasant Gap man is accused of breaking into a Spring Township residence and pointing a gun at the occupants.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Spring Township police, officers responded at about 12:20 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Lingwood Court for a report of suspicious activity. The caller had reportedly advised that a male was banging on her door in an attempt to break in, but had left on foot.
Officers responded to a nearby address where a male resident reported that a male intruder had broken into the house and was on the second floor, police said. Officers reported hearing yelling coming from the second floor.
The male, identified as Ryan M. Harter, 37, was ordered out and complied, police said. A search reportedly revealed a loaded .38-caliber handgun. Harter also allegedly showed signs of impairment, police said, and a breath test showed a BAC of .196 percent.
Harter declined to talk to officers after being read his Miranda rights, police said.
The male resident told officers that he heard pounding on the door, police said, stating that Harter forced his way in by putting his hands around the resident’s neck and pushing him into the television stand. Harter then reportedly went upstairs where a female resident was and pointed a gun at both the residents.
Harter allegedly made statements to the residents, police said, saying, “If you call the cops I’m going to shoot you,” and “I’m going to put one in each of you and I’ll be the third one dead.”
The female resident reported having been in a relationship with Harter, police said, but it had ended. She reported he had been calling and texting nonstop over the past few days, with more than 30 calls over the past two days.
She stated that he had pulled the pistol on her, police said, but put it back in his pocket when officers arrived.
Harter was arraigned Sunday before District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and charged with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespassing, and misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats, possession of an instrument of crime, strangulation, simple assault and disorderly conduct. Straight monetary bail was set at $75,000, and he was bonded out of the Centre County Correctional Facility.
A preliminary hearing is slated for Jan. 17.
