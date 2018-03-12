Snappy’s employee allegedly stole more than $14,000. How was she caught?

The woman responsible for making daily money deposits for Snappy’s at 2862 Earlystown Road in Centre Hall did not do so for more than a week, which resulted in a loss of more than $14,000, according to state police at Rockview.
Snappy’s accounting department told the store’s district manager that Tracy Addleman, 40, had not made a deposit for more than a week in December. The manager asked Addleman why the deposits were not being made, but she did not offer an explanation.
On Dec. 21, Addleman did prepare a daily deposit and gave it to the manager, but it was $258 short, according to police.
Management met with Addleman to discuss the missing deposits and she said she was keeping them under a seat in her car, but the money wasn’t currently there. When she was told she was being given one more chance to get the money, Addleman left the store and came back with Ziploc bags containing hundreds of dollars.
Never miss a local story.
Addleman was charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception and receiving stolen property, which are all felonies.
District Judge Thomas Jordan released her on $20,000 unsecured bail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 21.
Bret Pallotto: 814-231-4648, @BretPallottoCDT
Comments