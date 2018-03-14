64-year-old man charged with sexually abusing teen

A 64-year-old man is charged with six felonies after sexually abusing a young girl for the past four years, according to State College police.
The Centre County Children and Youth office reported that a minor, now 14, disclosed that William Velasquez had been sexually abusing her for the past four years.
The minor recalled the most recent incident with police and the Children’s Advocacy Center on Jan. 12.
Velasquez, who is from Greensboro, N.C., visited her residence during a Penn State football game in November. She said was sitting on a couch with Velasquez, who began kissing and touching her when other adults left the room.
Never miss a local story.
The minor said he took her hand to make her touch his penis through his clothing.
Her younger sister ran upstairs and told her parents about the incident, according to police.
Velasquez is charged with four felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor, a felony count of aggravated indecent assault without consent and a felony count of corruption of minors. He is also charged with three misdemeanor counts of indecent assault without the consent of other and three misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age.
Velasquez was arraigned before District Judge Casey McClain, who set monetary bail at $300,000. He did not post bail and is being held at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 21.
Bret Pallotto: 814-231-4648, @BretPallottoCDT
Comments