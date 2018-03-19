Here is what jurors were asked on first day of selection in murder trial

Jury selection began on Monday for the trial of a man and woman accused of killing a Penn State professor in 2016. The trial is scheduled for April 16 to April 27.
President Judge Pamela Ruest told about 250 potential jurors, “I think this is the most people we’ve ever had respond.”
Thirty-six people were initially called before questioning began. Six were dismissed because they were not available during the trial date and 17 were dismissed because they had previous knowledge about the incident.
One potential juror was dismissed because they felt strongly that George Ishler, the man accused of murder, should be required to provide testimony at the trial. The Pennsylvania constitution does not require defendants to deliver testimony. It requires the prosecution to carry their burden of proof and prove the defendant’s guilt.
Danelle Geier is also charged in connection with the death of Ronald Bettig.
One other juror was dismissed for reasons that were not immediately clear.
Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna was the first to begin questioning potential jurors.
He pointed to Bettig’s deteriorating mental health near the time of his death and said potential jurors should make it known if they knew of someone that was, “Vulnerable of being taken advantage of.”
Karen Muir, Ishler’s attorney, asked potential jurors if they would struggle to differentiate or separate the cases against Ishler and Geier since there will only be one trial. She said it is entirely possible that jurors could find one, both or neither guilty of the alleged crimes.
Cantorna also mentioned that drugs and drug activity may be discussed during the trial, which was a point of questioning for Deborah Lux, Geier’s attorney.
Geier and her son were living with Bettig at the time of the incident and the two allegedly smoked marijuana together. Lux questioned jurors in an attempt to discover if they would hold that against Geier.
Jury selection is scheduled to continue Tuesday.
Bret Pallotto: 814-231-4648, @BretPallottoCDT
Comments