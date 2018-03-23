Couple arrested for allegedly starving newborn

A Lycoming County couple faces charges after police say they withheld food and medical support from their infant then intentionally lied about it to their pediatrician.
Justin R. Lawrence and Marissa Lynn Smith, both of Jersey Shore, were arrested Friday morning on felony charges of endangering the welfare of children.
The two were arraigned before District Judge Jerry Lepley, who set monetary bail at $99,000 for Smith and $250,000 for Lawrence. They were both unable to post bail and are confined in Lycoming County jail.
Smith, whom according to Northcentralpa.com is three month pregnant, will be eligible for supervised bail.
The couple was living at the 400 block of South Main Street in Jersey Shore during the time the child was allegedly being underfed and denied medical care, which police say occurred between Dec. 1 and mid-February. The two were apprehended in Lewistown, where they had been living for a few days, according to the Williamsport Sun-Gazette.
The Lycoming County Child and Youth Department took custody of the infant in mid-February, and the child is doing fine in foster care, according to the Sun-Gazette.
