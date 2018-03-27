How did a sandwich lead to conspiracy, drug charges?

A Lock Haven woman and two Rockview state prison inmates face felony charges for allegedly conspiring to bring drugs into the prison in February.
According to the affidavit, state police at Rockview received a complaint from the prison on Feb. 19 regarding a female bringing contraband into the prison. Troopers were advised that the woman had attempted to pass a balloon filled with Suboxone — commonly used to treat a narcotics addiction — in a sandwich to an inmate to be swallowed.
The balloon was seized by corrections officers before it was consumed, police said.
At the prison, troopers spoke with the woman, identified as Estee R. Fritz, 25, police said. The woman reportedly said she was there to visit an inmate, Casey S. Nicodemus, 30, and had brought the balloon into the facility for him to swallow.
Fritz explained they were the "middle men," police said, and the Suboxone was to go to another inmate, identified as Ronald R. Shoop Jr., 28. She allegedly said that she had received the balloon from an outside party and was to be paid for bringing it to Nicodemus.
On examination, troopers reported finding 47 strips of Suboxone in the balloon. The strips field-tested positive for the substance.
Troopers also examined Fritz's phone, police said, which showed a conversation between her and a second female the previous day detailing plans to meet and give Fritz the Suboxone.
Nicodemus was interviewed Feb. 23, the affidavit said, and related that he was propositioned by Shoop regarding "subs" he had on the street. He reported that Fritz had been given the balloon to bring to the prison, at which time he would consume it and give it to Shoop.
Conversations between Nicodemus and Shoop also allegedly showed the two were talking about getting money to pay for the Suboxone and getting money to Fritz, the affidavit said. In all, the complaint states that everyone mentioned had conspired to get the Suboxone into the prison for sale and distribution.
According to court documents, Fritz now faces felony charges of possession with intent to deliver and possession of contraband as well as matching felony conspiracy charges. She was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was arraigned Monday before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who set unsecured bail at $500,000. A preliminary hearing has been set for April 11.
Dockets show that Nicodemus and Shoop have also been charged with two felony counts each of conspiracy to deliver and conspiracy to possess contraband. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for April 18.
Shoop remains incarcerated at Rockview, according to Department of Corrections records. Nicodemus is noted as being held at Lycoming County Prison.
Charges have also been filed against a fourth individual, but no arraignment has been conducted.
