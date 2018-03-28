What was one former Penn State football player charged with?

Former Penn State football player Harry Hamilton is charged with two felonies after allegedly punching his son several times and throwing another individual to the ground.
Hamilton, 55, was an Academic All-American and played for the Nittany Lions from 1981-1983. He was drafted by the New York Jets in the seventh round of the 1984 NFL draft and intercepted 23 passes in his eight-year career.
Hamilton's son heard loud banging noises coming from the front door of his State College residence on March 3 and went downstairs to find Hamilton just inside the front door. After exchanging a greeting, Hamilton accused his son of using drugs and started a physical altercation with him, according to State College police.
Hamilton placed his son in a headlock, pulled him off the stairs and banged his son's head off the steps. Hamilton also punched his son several times in the head and neck before throwing him to the ground, according to police.
Never miss a local story.
A second person came downstairs after hearing the altercation and began to argue with Hamilton outside the front door. Hamilton allegedly picked the person up and threw them to the ground. Hamilton was last seen leaving the residence on foot.
Further investigation showed the front door was locked before Hamilton entered. A picture frame, front door frame and rear screen door had all been damaged.
Hamilton was charged with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespassing. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and two summary counts of harassment.
Hamilton was arraigned before District Judge Thomas Jordan, who set bail at $25,000 unsecured.
Hamilton's preliminary hearing was continued to April 4.
According to Sports Illustrated, Hamilton sued the NFL for $5 million in 2014. He claimed he was not made fully aware of the dangers associated with football-related head injuries.
At the time of the lawsuit, Hamilton said he has memory issues, headaches, anger management issues and occasionally relies on painkillers.
The SI article said Hamilton was one of more than 200 players to opt out of the $765 million class action settlement between the NFL and thousands of former players.
The settlement came after retired NFL players accused the league of being aware of the evidence and risks associated with repetitive traumatic brain injuries, but failing to warn and protect players against those risks.
Comments