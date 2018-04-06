Bellefonte cafeteria worker charged after allegedly having sex with multiple students

A Bellefonte Area High School cafeteria worker has been charged with institutional sexual assault after allegedly having sexual intercourse with multiple high school students.
A school employee told principal Michael Fedisson about an Instagram post that said Toby "Cha Cha" Chencharick, 19, was having sexual relations with at least three girls under the age of 16. Fedisson gave that information to the school resource officer, Bellefonte police Officer Michael Lyons on Dec. 13.
"Hey yall! Toby Chencharick (Cha Cha), the new lunch guy at the Bellefonte High School, is a 19-year-old sex offender who has lured at least three underage girls back to his apartment DURING SCHOOL HOURS. Keep ur self, ur friends, sibling WHATEVER safe from this nasty predator," the Instagram post said.
Chencharick was hired as a cafeteria worker on Dec. 4.
Lyons spoke with an employee Children and Youth Services, who said the department received a child line report for Chencharick, which said he gave the student his phone number and the two started texting on Dec. 7.
One day later, Chencharick and the student met at Rite Aid after he was finished with work at the high school. They walked to his residence and he asked her what she wanted to do. She said she was "up for anything" and Chencharick said he knows something that involved a bed.
Chencharick also offered her vodka mixed with Powerade, but she refused. She told him she had one thing in mind and Chencharick stated that he did as well, according to police.
He allegedly told her that she had to make the first move or the word "rape" might be thrown around. She kissed him before he took her clothes off and had sexual intercourse.
"You girls make me clean off my bed often," Chencharick allegedly told the student.
The student told police the sex was consensual and he did not wear a condom. She also said she wanted the sex to happen and she liked him at the time. The student now thinks he is a "creep," but still cares about him, according to police.
She was 16 years old and Chencharick was 18 years old at the time.
Another student was also interviewed about a relationship with Chencharick. She said she was contacted by Chencharick through Snapchat and they met on Nov. 26. The two walked to his residence on Pine Street and she performed oral sex on him before having sexual intercourse. She said he did not use a condom, according to police.
The minor was 14 years old at the time they had intercourse.
In an interview with police on Feb. 7, Chencharick told police he thought it might be a problem when he turned 19 years old and she was still 14 years old.
"Consensual sex was performed and was initiated by her," Chencharick wrote in his statement to police.
Another female, who was 16 years old, was also noted in court documents as being involved with Chencharick.
Chencharick was arraigned before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who set monetary bail at $500,000. He did not post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 11.
