A man wielded a knife. Another shot at him 6 times. One is facing charges

An incident involving two men with weapons ended in no injuries, but one person in jail facing attempted homicide charges.
The incident occurred at 7:05 p.m. Saturday when Wesley Clifton, 21, approached another man's residence. He told police that the other man had texted his girlfriend with threats to harm his family for about a week.
Near the Lewistown residence off North Brown Street, Clifton's girlfriend tried to convince him not to confront anyone. His girlfriend was holding their infant child and could not persuade him to turn back.
The other man brandished a knife outside of his residence, and Clifton responded by firing six shots at close range from a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun at him, according to Lewistown police. His girlfriend and the infant were within arm's reach.
The shots missed the other man who retreated inside his residence.
Police took Clifton and his girlfriend, who is not facing charges, into custody on Saturday. Children and Youth Services took the infant. Clifton asked police not to arrest his girlfriend, because she "had nothing to do with it." He allegedly admitted to confronting the other man with a gun, but said he only wanted to fight him "like a man."
Clifton told police that he threw his weapon into a wooded area near the Sacred Heart of Jesus School where police later found it. They also found six empty .40 caliber casings at the scene of the incident and a box of bullets and paperwork to the buy the gun in Clifton's residence.
Clifton was charged with attempted homicide, two counts of felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor terroristic threats, and two misdemeanor counts of endangering of another person. He was denied bail.
Comments