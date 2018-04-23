The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections announced the death of an inmate at the Huntingdon state prison. The announcement Monday called the death suicide.
Inmate found dead in area prison

An inmate at Huntingdon state prison was found dead on Friday.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, a corrections officer found him hanging in his cell during a routine check of the unit.

Steven Fauntleroy, 44, was serving 18 to 40 years at the facility after he was convicted of third-degree murder in 2007 for a 2005 incident in Philadelphia.

Fauntleroy was transferred to J.C. Blair Memorial Hospital after he was found at 4:56 p.m. A doctor pronounced him dead at 5:26 p.m.

State police at Huntingdon plan to conduct an investigation into Fauntleroy's death and the Huntingdon County coroner's office plans to determine his cause of death.

