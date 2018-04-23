Inmate found dead in area prison

An inmate at Huntingdon state prison was found dead on Friday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, a corrections officer found him hanging in his cell during a routine check of the unit.
Steven Fauntleroy, 44, was serving 18 to 40 years at the facility after he was convicted of third-degree murder in 2007 for a 2005 incident in Philadelphia.
Fauntleroy was transferred to J.C. Blair Memorial Hospital after he was found at 4:56 p.m. A doctor pronounced him dead at 5:26 p.m.
State police at Huntingdon plan to conduct an investigation into Fauntleroy's death and the Huntingdon County coroner's office plans to determine his cause of death.
