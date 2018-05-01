Penn State student allegedly sold cocaine to police informant 4 times

A Penn State student is facing felony drug charges after allegedly selling cocaine to a State College police informant on multiple occasions over the past few months.
Noah Christian Povis, 22, of Clifton, N.J., is charged with eight counts of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; four counts of felony criminal use of a communication facility; six counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance; and one count of misdemeanor of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the criminal complaint.
A confidential informant advised police in February that "Noah Christian" was selling cocaine in the State College area, according to court documents. The informant allegedly said that the informant had purchased drugs from him twice and had recently seen him in possession of about 14-15 grams of cocaine.
According to court documents, the informant provided the cellphone number that "Noah Christian" was using, and police found Povis associated with that number. Police were able to find "Noah Christian" on Facebook and show the informant a photo. The informant positively identified Povis from the Facebook photo as the person selling cocaine. Police also located a New Jersey license photo for Povis, which matched the Facebook photo.
The informant made arrangements, through text messages and a phone call, to buy cocaine from Povis on four separate occasions — Feb. 22, March 29, April 11 and April 27, according to court documents. Each time, police searched the informant and determined that the informant was free of any currency, contraband or controlled substances. The informant was then provided by police with a known amount of pre-recorded U.S. currency — $220 on Feb. 22; $240 on March 29; $240 on April 11; and $240 on April 27.
The informant was under continuous surveillance as the informant entered and exited apartment No. 102 at 458 E. College Ave. on the first three dates and a residence at 518 University Drive on the final date, according to court documents.
Each time, the bag of suspected cocaine sold to the informant by Povis was field tested by police and tested positive for the presence of cocaine, according to court documents.
On April 27, three police officers knocked on the door of apartment No. 111 at 518 University Drive. Povis' girlfriend answered, and Povis allegedly ran to the bedroom when he saw police, where he was then placed under arrest, according to court documents.
The girlfriend consented to a search of her residence, which, according to court documents, yielded the following items associated with Povis: $3,295 in U.S. currency ($560 of which was the pre-recorded currency from the controlled purchases); one suspected Xanax pill; two bags containing 1.2 grams of suspected cocaine; one bag containing suspected MDMA powder; one partial suspected MDMA pill; and two suspected LSD tabs/doses.
Povis was arraigned before District Judge Steven Lachman and released on $50,000 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
Comments