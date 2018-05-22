'Here is something you can arrest me for,' he allegedly said. Police found more reasons

After a fight with his girlfriend Saturday, a Harrisburg man allegedly tried to pick a fight with State College police officers.
Police were called to the Super 8 hotel on South Atherton Street after an employee called to report Jacob Bucher III, 32, engaging in disorderly conduct in the lobby of the hotel.
An officer observed abrasions and blood on Bucher's hands and Bucher allegedly told police the blood was from a fight between he and his girlfriend. He also told officers he smoked weed and had been drinking Crown Royale "all day."
Bucher then removed a glass smoking device and cash from his pockets before allegedly telling officers, "Here is something you can arrest me for."
A search of Bucher's hotel room found two bags of marijuana, hash oil, a broken mirror and blood stains on the bed, walls and furniture, police said.
Police said items, "Appeared to be thrown all over the floor as if someone had a fit of rage and began damaging property."
Centre LifeLink EMS evaluated Bucher for a potential alcohol overdose and drug use, but Bucher said he was fine and did not want to be treated by paramedics.
Police attempted to take Bucher into custody after it was discovered he had a verified warrant issued against him, but he began to back away from officers toward the hotel's front doors after he saw handcuffs.
As officers were attempting to restrain him, Bucher reportedly spit at and used profanity toward them.
Bucher was eventually restrained, but refused to get on a gurney, so officers picked him up and sedated him so he could be transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center.
Bucher is charged with a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is also charged with a summary count of criminal mischief and public drunkenness.
He was arraigned before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who set monetary bail at $25,000. Bucher did not post bail and is being held at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 30.
