An informant's tip leads to drug charges against a State College man

It can be difficult to reach into the bottom of a Pringles can, which could be why a State College man hid 25 grams of cocaine inside a fake Pringles can.
State College police received a tip that Amani Washington, 25, was selling cocaine and pain pills from a Carnegie Drive residence. A confidential informant allegedly purchased marijuana from Washington Wednesday, which prompted an additional investigation.
An officer followed Washington's vehicle as he left the residence and initiated a traffic stop, but Washington continued to drive for three or four blocks. He eventually exited his vehicle and asked the officer, "What did you stop me for?"
He then ran from police before two officers apprehended him about one block away from his vehicle.
A search of Washington's residence produced 45.9 grams of marijuana and 26.2 grams of cocaine, in additional to other drug paraphernalia.
In a follow-up interview with police on Thursday, an officer told Washington he had several active arrest warrants issued against him in other jurisdictions.
"I know," Washington replied.
Washington is charged with four felony counts of possession and one felony count of flight to avoid apprehension. He is also charged with four misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession, one misdemeanor count of use of drug paraphernalia, one misdemeanor count of attempting to elude an officer and one summary count of driving with a suspended license.
He was arraigned before District Judge Casey McClain, who set monetary bail at $50,000. Washington did not post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
Comments